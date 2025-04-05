Ajith Kumar and Arjun Das lock horns in ‘Good Bad Ugly’ trailer

Arjun Das and Ajith Kumar’s characters face off against each other in the trailer of their upcoming film Good Bad Ugly, dropped by the makers on Friday.

The two-minute-one-second-long video sets the tone for an intense action drama, opening with the antagonist, played by Arjun, grooving to the Tamil folk hit Otha Rooba Tharen before challenging Ajith’s character.

“In my game, I am your villain,” Arjun tells Ajith in the trailer.

The narrative shifts as Trisha’s character reveals a painful past tied to Ajith, sparking emotional tension.

Ajith then makes an appearance, delivering a fierce monologue about the personal sacrifices he’s made and the lengths he’ll go to in order to protect his son.

With intense action, dramatic confrontations, and punchy dialogues, the trailer promises a gripping action drama.

Good Bad Ugly, which is Ajith’s 63rd movie as an actor, is directed by Adhik Ravichandran of Mark Antony fame. The film also features an ensemble cast including Sreeleela, Prabhu, Prasanna, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Jackie Shroff and Yogi Babu.

The film’s music has been composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni & Y. Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers Banner, Good Bad Ugly is slated to hit theatres on April 10.

Ajith Kumar was last seen in Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaamuyarchi alongside Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav and Regina Cassandra.