‘Pokkhirajer Dim’: Trailer and title track of Soukarya Ghosal’s upcoming film showcased at Kolkata event

The trailer and title track of Pokkhirajer Dim, the upcoming science-fantasy film from director Soukarya Ghosal, were showcased on Saturday at a special event hosted by Jio Studios and SVF Entertainment in Kolkata.

Pokkhirajer Dim will hit theatres on June 13.

Set in the fictional village of Akashgunj, the story revolves around a schoolboy named Ghoton (played by Mahabrata Basu), who stumbles upon a mythical stone buried inside an old, forgotten temple. With the help of his eccentric science teacher Batabyal Sir (by Anirban Bhattacharya) and his steadfast friend Poppins (by Anumegha Banerjee), he soon discovers the stone’s supernatural power: it can unearth hidden emotions.

But what starts as a curious academic pursuit quickly turns into a high-stakes adventure as foreign archaeologists begin to close in, threatening to expose and exploit the relic’s secret.

“Pokkhirajer Dim comes from the same universe (as Rainbow Jelly). Characters like Ghoton and Poppins are spiritual successors — curious, imaginative, and quietly resilient,” director Soukarya Ghosal, who earlier introduced audiences to the world of Rainbow Jelly, said.

“This is a story that brings together science and folklore, exploring the invisible world of feelings through a lens of wonder,” he added.

The title track on the film is written by Soukarya and composed by Nabarun Bose, with vocals by Anirban Bhattacharya. Speaking about the music, Anirban shared, “Singing the title track was a deeply personal experience; Soukarya’s lyrics are laced with wonder, and Nabarun’s arrangement brought that magic to life”.

“This was the most exciting thing I’ve ever done. Ghoton is just like so many kids, scared, curious, and brave all at once,” Mahabrata said. Anumegha echoed the sentiment, adding, “It felt like we were living in Akashgunj. Every day on set was a small adventure. We weren’t just acting, we were discovering.”