‘Tourist Family’ director Abishan Jeevinth proposes to longtime girlfriend during film’s promotional event

Tourist Family director Abishan Jeevinth proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Akhila Ilangovan, during a promotional event for his upcoming Tamil film, which marks his directorial debut.

While speaking at the event, Jeevinth reflected on Akhila’s unwavering support throughout his toughest times. He credited both her and his mother for being the pillars behind his growth and resilience.

In a heartwarming moment that took everyone by surprise, Jeevinth asked Akhila if she would marry him on October 31.

In the video, Jeevinth reminisces about their bond since their school days, moving Akhila to tears. The proposal stole the spotlight, and the video has since gone viral on social media, with netizens praising Jeevinth's heartfelt display of affection.

Meanwhile, Tourist Family, written and directed by Jeevinth, is jointly produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment. The film stars M. Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar and Kamalesh in lead roles, alongside Yogi Babu, M. S. Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bagavathi Perumal, Elango Kumaravel and Sreeja Ravi.

Set against the backdrop of Sri Lanka's economic crisis following the COVID-19 pandemic, Tourist Family follows a Tamil family’s search for safety and a better future.

The film features music by Sean Roldan, cinematography by Aravind Viswanathan, and editing by Barath Vikraman.

Tourist Family is slated to hit screens on May 1.