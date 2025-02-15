Pratim D. Gupta’s thriller 'Chaalchitro - The Frama Fatale' to drop on Hoichoi on next week

Pratim D. Gupta’s Chaalchitro - The Frama Fatale is set to drop on Hoichoi from February 21, the streamer announced on Saturday. The cop thriller features Tota Roy Choudhury, Anirban Chakrabarti, Shantanu Maheshwari and Ziaul Faruq Apurba in key roles.

“On a silent night, in the heart of a quiet city, a series of murders is taking place one after another! Will anyone be able to uncover the truth by piercing through the darkness of blood-soaked lies, #Chaalchitro - The Frame Fatale: Date Announcement | Film directed by @pratimdgupta premieres worldwide on 21st February, only on #hoichoi,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the film.

Released theatrically on December 20, 2024, Chaalchitro follows the investigation of a series of murders that grip the city just before the Durga Puja festival. The narrative focuses on a team of four police officers played by Tota, Anirban, Shantanu and Indrajit Bose.

Chaalchitro also features Raima Sen, Swastika Dutta and Bratya Basu. Raima plays the wife of Tota’s character while Swastika Dutta plays the romantic interest of Shantanu’ character.

Debojyoti Mishra has composed the music for the film, with songs sung by Usha Utthup, Rupam Islam and Iman Chakraborty.