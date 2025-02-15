MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 15 February 2025

Pratim D. Gupta’s thriller 'Chaalchitro - The Frama Fatale' to drop on Hoichoi on next week

Starring Tota Roy Choudhury, Anirban Chakrabarti, Shantanu Maheshwari and Ziaul Faruq Apurba the film released in cinemas in December 2024

Entertainment Web Desk Published 15.02.25, 03:51 PM
Chaalchitro - The Frama Fatale ott release

Poster of 'Chaalchitro - The Frama Fatale' IMDb

Pratim D. Gupta’s Chaalchitro - The Frama Fatale is set to drop on Hoichoi from February 21, the streamer announced on Saturday. The cop thriller features Tota Roy Choudhury, Anirban Chakrabarti, Shantanu Maheshwari and Ziaul Faruq Apurba in key roles.

“On a silent night, in the heart of a quiet city, a series of murders is taking place one after another! Will anyone be able to uncover the truth by piercing through the darkness of blood-soaked lies, #Chaalchitro - The Frame Fatale: Date Announcement | Film directed by @pratimdgupta premieres worldwide on 21st February, only on #hoichoi,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Released theatrically on December 20, 2024, Chaalchitro follows the investigation of a series of murders that grip the city just before the Durga Puja festival. The narrative focuses on a team of four police officers played by Tota, Anirban, Shantanu and Indrajit Bose.

Chaalchitro also features Raima Sen, Swastika Dutta and Bratya Basu. Raima plays the wife of Tota’s character while Swastika Dutta plays the romantic interest of Shantanu’ character.

Debojyoti Mishra has composed the music for the film, with songs sung by Usha Utthup, Rupam Islam and Iman Chakraborty.

RELATED TOPICS

Chaalchitro - The Frame Fatale Tota Roy Chowdhury Shantanu Maheshwari Anirban Chakrabarti Hoichoi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘The WTO is toast’: What happens to global trade after Trump announces tariffs on imports

President Trump, who disabled the World Trade Organization during his first term, is going after international free trade rules in place since the 1940s
President Droupadi Murmu addresses a gathering at the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of BIT Mesra, in Ranchi, Jharkhand on February 15, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Future going to be dramatic with advances in AI. Govt to integrate AI into higher education

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT