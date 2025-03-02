Tota Roy Choudhury bids emotional farewell to Srijit Mukherji as ‘Feluda’ gets a new director

Actor Tota Roy Choudhury Saturday penned an emotional note thanking filmmaker Srijit Mukherji for giving him the opportunity to play the iconic detective Feluda in the OTT space. His heartfelt message comes in the wake of the announcement that Kamaleswar Mukherjee will take over as the new director for the series Feludar Goyendagiri on Hoichoi.

Srijit Mukherji had earlier confirmed that he would no longer be directing any Feluda adaptations, sparking concerns among fans about the future of Satyajit Ray’s beloved detective in the OTT domain. However, at a recent event organised by SVF and Hoichoi, it was officially revealed that Kamaleswar Mukherjee would be taking up the mantle as the new director. The lead trio of Tota Roy Choudhury as Feluda, Anirban Chakrabarti as Jatayu, and Kalpan Mitra will remain unchanged.

Taking to social media, Tota Roy Choudhury shared a post reminiscing about his journey as Feluda under Srijit Mukherji’s direction. He expressed gratitude for being trusted with the role and acknowledged the challenges of stepping into the shoes of such an iconic character. Reflecting on his first day on set back in December 2019, he recalled the nervous excitement of playing Feluda and the daunting task of living up to comparisons with legendary predecessors.

His post also highlighted the immense popularity the series achieved across two seasons on different platforms — Hoichoi and Addatimes. Tota credited Srijit for his “love for Feluda, his devotion to Satyajit Ray, and his directorial talent”.

“I have no qualms in admitting that if Srijit had not swum against the tide, had not kept faith in me, and had not later shaped me into the character of Feluda with motherly affection, then today my one and only dream would have remained just a dream,” Tota added.

“Any shortcomings in my portrayal of Feluda are entirely due to my own limitations, despite the director's patience, dedication, and competence. Forgive me, Captain. And I hope that somewhere along life's journey, we will meet again. My gratitude to you is eternal,” he signed off.

Tota also expressed his optimism about the future of the series under Kamaleswar Mukherjee’s direction, describing him as a “filmmaker known for depth, dedication, and skill”. He hoped that the new collaboration would continue to receive the audience’s love and appreciation.

In response, Srijit shared his own heartfelt note, acknowledging Tota’s hard work and talent. “I will forever be indebted to you for giving it all back to me,” Srijit wrote, alluding to his childhood nostalgia for Feluda.