Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ to be screened at Cannes Film Festival 2025

Hollywood star Tom Cruise is set to return to the Cannes Film Festival with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which will be presented at the Grand Théâtre Lumière on May 14, the organisers said in a statement on Tuesday.

The film’s screening will see Cruise, along with director and long-time collaborator Christopher McQuarrie, walk the red carpet at the Palais des Festivals.

This marks Cruise’s third appearance at the festival. He first attended the film festival in 1992 for the premiere of Ron Howard’s Far and Away. After a long gap, he returned in 2022 for the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, which was met with a rousing reception that included an honorary Palme d’or and a special masterclass hosted by the actor.

In the latest instalment of the spy thriller franchise, Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt. Directed by McQuarrie, who co-wrote the script with Erik Jendresen, the film is produced by Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

The opening day of Cannes Film Festival 2025 will feature a special tribute to another American cinema icon. Robert De Niro will receive an honorary Palme d’or for lifetime achievement during the opening ceremony. This recognition comes 14 years after De Niro served as president of the jury in 2011.

“I have such close feelings for Festival de Cannes,” said De Niro. “Especially now when there’s so much in the world pulling us apart, Cannes brings us together — storytellers, filmmakers, fans, and friends. It’s like coming home,” he added.

French actress Juliette Binoche has been named president of the jury for the 78th edition, succeeding American director Greta Gerwig. This marks only the second time in the festival’s history that a woman will take over the prestigious role from another.

“I'm looking forward to sharing these life experiences with the members of the Jury and the public,” said Binoche. “In 1985, I walked up the steps for the first time with the enthusiasm and uncertainty of a young actress; I never imagined I'd return 40 years later in the honorary role of president of the jury. I appreciate the privilege, the responsibility and the absolute need for humility."

The 78th Cannes Film Festival will run from May 13 to May 24.