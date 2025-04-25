Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning’ to get an early release in India

Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, the eighth and last instalment of the film franchise, will release in India on May 17, five days before it hits screens worldwide, makers Paramount Pictures India announced on Friday.

“#MissionImpossible - The Final Reckoning now releases early in India. New date - 17th May. Releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu,” the film production and distribution company wrote on Instagram alongside a monochrome poster of Cruise from the upcoming film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning was previously slated to hit theatres on May 23. While the India release has been preponed, the film remains on track for its global premiere on the same date as announced earlier.

Cruise will return in the role of the iconic spy agent Ethan Hunt in the upcoming film which is expected to conclude the franchise.

Backed by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, the action drama also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, and Frederick Schmidt in pivotal roles.

The Mission: Impossible film series follows the Impossible Missions Force (IMF), a secret espionage agency tasked with preventing global catastrophes through covert operations.

The franchise began with the 1996 original film, followed by Mission: Impossible 2 (2000), Mission: Impossible III (2006), Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011), Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015), Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018), and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023).