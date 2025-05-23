Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ earns Rs 50 crore in India ahead of global release

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the eighth instalment in Tom Cruise-starrer spy saga, has crossed the Rs 50-crore mark at the Indian box office within six days of theatrical debut, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Released on May 17 in India, six days before the worldwide release, the film got off to a flying start, minting Rs 16.5 crore nett on Day 1. It maintained momentum with Rs 17 crore nett collection on its first Sunday. The earnings dipped during the weekdays — Rs 5.75 crore nett each on Monday and Tuesday, followed by Rs 4.75 crore nett on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, The Final Reckoning raked in Rs 4.5 crore nett, taking the total India collection of the spy thriller to Rs 54.25 crore nett.

According to Sacnilk, the English version contributed the lion’s share of the earnings at Rs 34.05 crore nett. The Hindi dubbed version followed with Rs 17.32 crore nett, while the Telugu and Tamil versions added Rs 1.87 crore nett and Rs 1.25 crore nett, respectively.

The film registered a steady turnout at cinemas even on Thursday, with the English version registering a 13.10 per cent overall occupancy. The Hindi version saw a 9.53 per cent occupancy, while the Tamil version notably stood out with a 26.11 per cent occupancy rate.

Directed by Tom Cruise’s long-time collaborator, Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning follows Ethan Hunt and his team as they chase a rogue artificial intelligence known as the Entity, a threat that could endanger all of humanity.

Alongside Cruise, the ensemble cast includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, and Nick Offerman.

Meanwhile, Final Destination: Bloodlines held its ground against the box-office juggernaut of the Tom Cruise-starrer. The film, which released on May 15, has collected Rs 32.29 crore nett in India in eight days.