In pictures: Tom Cruise sits atop Burj Khalifa, rides bike off a Norway cliff in ‘Mission Impossible’ BTS

Hollywood star Tom Cruise looked back at his 30-year-long journey with the Mission Impossible film franchise on Thursday, offering fans a glimpse of behind-the-scenes moments from gravity-defying action sequences that won him global recognition.

He shared the photos a fortnight after Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning release, which marks his last outing as Ethan Hunt, bidding farewell to the team and MI fans.

1 10 X/ @TomCruise

ADVERTISEMENT

“Over 30 years ago, I began the journey of producing my first film, Mission: Impossible. Since then, these eight films have taken me on the adventure of a lifetime,” the 62-year-old actor wrote, sharing a still from the first Mission: Impossible movie, which came out in 1996.



2 10 X/ @TomCruise

In another BTS picture, Cruise can be seen sitting atop the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The moment is from the shooting of Mission Impossible — Ghost Protocol where Ethan Hunt embarks on a mission to scale the building.

3 10 X/ @TomCruise

Hong Kong filmmaker John Woo and Tom Cruise struck a pose on the set of Mission: Impossible 2.

4 10 X/ @TomCruise

Ethan Hunt rides a motorcycle through a fiery explosion in Mission: Impossible 2.

5 10 X/ @TomCruise

Cruise was all smiles as he posed for the lens with the cast of the third instalment of the action franchise, directed by J.J. Abrams.

6 10 X/ @TomCruise

One of the pictures shows Cruise with director Christopher McQuarrie from the sets of the eighth and final Mission: Impossible movie that hit theatres on May 17. “To the incredible directors, actors, artists, and crews across the globe that have helped bring these stories to life, I thank you. It has been a privilege to work alongside you all,” the actor said.

7 10 X/ @TomCruise

In this scene from Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Cruise rides a motorcycle off a cliff and jumps into a Norwegian valley. To prepare for this stunt, which has been hailed as “the biggest stunt in cinema history”, Cruise underwent rigorous training, including over 500 skydives and 13,000 motocross jumps. Filming for the scene took place in Norway, where a massive ramp was constructed on a cliff edge.

8 10 X/ @TomCruise

Cruise and McQuarrie enjoyed the view from the edge of the ramp on the cliff during the shoot for Dead Reckoning.

9 10 X/ @TomCruise

A BTS picture shows Cruise performing a HALO (High Altitude Low Opening) jump, particularly in Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

10 10 X/ @TomCruise

Signing off, Cruise thanked his fans for their love and support over the years. “Most importantly, I want to thank the audience, for whom it is our great pleasure to create these films, and for whom we all serve. We’re thrilled to share The Final Reckoning with you,” he wrote.

The Final Reckoning has emerged as a box office blockbuster, amassing Rs 79.35 Cr in India and USD 220 million worldwide.

Directed by Cruise’s long-time collaborator, Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning follows Ethan Hunt and his team as they chase a rogue artificial intelligence known as the Entity, a threat that could endanger all of humanity.

Alongside Cruise, the ensemble cast includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, and Nick Offerman.