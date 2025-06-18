Tom Cruise, Debbie Allen, Wynn Thomas, Dolly Parton to receive honorary Oscars at 2025 Governors Awards

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, choreographer-actor Debbie Allen, and veteran production designer Wynn Thomas will be conferred with the Honorary Award, while music legend and philanthropist Dolly Parton will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 16th annual Governors Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday.

The awards ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on November 16 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood, honours individuals whose careers have had a profound impact on the film industry.

“This year’s Governors Awards will celebrate four legendary individuals whose extraordinary careers and commitment to our filmmaking community continue to leave a lasting impact,” said Janet Yang, President of the Academy, in a statement.

“The Academy’s Board of Governors is honored to recognise these brilliant artists. Debbie Allen is a trailblazing choreographer and actor, whose work has captivated generations and crossed genres. Tom Cruise’s incredible commitment to our filmmaking community, to the theatrical experience, and to the stunts community has inspired us all. And production designer Wynn Thomas has brought some of the most enduring films to life through a visionary eye and mastery of his craft,” Yang added.

“Beloved performer Dolly Parton exemplifies the spirit of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award through her unwavering dedication to charitable efforts,” the statement further read.

The Honorary Award is presented to artists who have demonstrated “extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or outstanding service to the Academy.”

Cruise has been a passionate advocate for theatrical distribution. His 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick played a crucial role in reviving the global box office after the COVID-19 pandemic and earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Picture as producer.

Known for performing his own stunts, the 61-year-old has three Oscar acting nominations to his name: Born on the Fourth of July (1989), Jerry Maguire (1996), and Magnolia (1999).

Debbie Allen, who has choreographed the Oscars ceremony seven times, has had a prolific career in theatre, film and television spanning nearly five decades. Apart from choreographing films like Forget Paris, A Jazzman’s Blues, and The Six Triple Eight, Allen has also produced films such as Amistad and A Star for Rose. As an actress, she is best known for her performances in Fame, Ragtime, and Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life Is Calling.

Wynn Thomas, one of the first prominent Black production designers in Hollywood, began his career with Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It and collaborated with the filmmaker on a string of landmark films including Do the Right Thing, Malcolm X, and Da 5 Bloods. He has also worked on Ron Howard’s A Beautiful Mind and Cinderella Man, as well as Hidden Figures, which was nominated for Best Picture.

Country music icon Dolly Parton will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, which honours “an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry by promoting human welfare and contributing to rectifying inequities.”

With over 100 million records sold and 49 studio albums, Parton is widely regarded as a cultural institution. She has received two Oscar nominations for Best Original Song — for Nine to Five and Travelin’ Thru from Transamerica. Parton is also involved in philanthropic work through the Dollywood Foundation and her global literacy initiative, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.