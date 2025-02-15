Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Piya Chakraborty expecting their first child

Tollywood couple Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Piya Chakraborty are expecting their first child, they announced through an Instagram post on Saturday.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2023, posted a series of photos on social media to share the good news. The first photo in the carousel captures Param and Piya sharing a warm embrace. The following images offer a glimpse into their world, featuring their beloved pets — a dog named Nina and a cat called Bagha. An image featuring flowers with the words ‘Baby on the way’ written across it appears in the last slide.

“A bit late to the Valentine’s party.. We were busy with this:1. This is us 2. This is our eldest, Nina 3. Then last year came Bagha 4. Our bubble of love is growing: a human being to join the tribe soon!#2025 #babycomingsoon👣,” the caption read.

Parambrata and Piya’s colleagues in the Bengali film industry took to the comments section to congratulate the couple. Solanki Roy, Riddhima Ghosh, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Subhashree Ganguly, RJ Somak, Parno Mitra, Sohini Sarkar were among the celebrities who extended their wishes.

Parambrata and Piya tied the knot on November 27, 2023 in Kolkata in a private ceremony at Parambrata’s residence, followed by a reception attended by their friends and family. The couple often post glimpses of their vacations and record reels singing together.

Parambrata’s latest directorial Ei Raat Tomar Amaar, starring Anjan Dutt and Aparna Sen, is currently running in cinemas. Piya is a social activist who works with an NGO in Kolkata.