‘Vijaynagar’er Hirey’: Tollywood actor Prosenjit Chatterjee set to return as Kakababu in new SVF film

Tollywood actor Prosenjit Chatterjee is set to reprise his role as Kakababu in an upcoming Bengali action-adventure film backed by Shrikant Mohta, SVF Films announced on X on Friday.

The production house also shared photos of Prosenjit reading a collection of Kakababu stories by Sunil Gangopadhyay.

“He is coming back,” the makers wrote alongside the photos.

According to a statement issued by the makers, the upcoming film is titled Vijaynagar’er Hirey and will be directed by Chandrasish Ray. The new Kakababu film, currently in production, will also feature Satyam Bhattacharya in a key role.

Vijaynagar’er Hirey went on floors on Friday. “With a bold commitment to innovation, Vijaynagar’er Hirey aims to redefine adventure storytelling, promising audiences an experience unlike any before,” reads a press communique from SVF.

Adapted from Gangopadhyay’s book series, SVF’s Kakababu film franchise began with Srijit Mukherji’s 2013 film Mishawr Rawhoshyo. It was followed by Yeti Obhijaan (2017) and Kakababur Protyaborton (2022).

All three films, helmed by Srijit, starred Prosenjit in the titular role alongside Aryann Bhowmik’s Santu, Kakababu’s young nephew who accompanies him on all his adventures.

Originally conceived as a trilogy, the franchise was expected to conclude with 2022’s Kakababur Protyaborton. However, Prosenjit is set to return as the former Director of the Archaeological Survey of India, known for his crime-solving prowess, in the upcoming instalment.

On the work front, Prosenjit last appeared in Kaushik Ganguly’s Ajogyo (2024), a Surinder Films production co-starring Rituparna Sengupta, Silajit Majumder, Lily Chakravarty, Ambarish Bhattacharya and Sudip Mukherjee. The film marked his 50th collaboration with Rituparna.

The 62-year-old actor will next appear in the upcoming Subhrajit Mitra-directed period drama Devi Chowdhurani, set to hit theatres in May this year.