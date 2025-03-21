MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘The Four Seasons’: Tina Fey and Steve Carell reunite for new Netflix comedy series

This adaptation of Alan Alda’s 1981 romcom of the same name also stars Marco Calvani, Colman Domingo, Will Forte, Erika Henningsen, and Kerri Kenney-Silver

Agnivo Niyogi Published 21.03.25, 11:39 AM
‘The Four Seasons’ will drop on Netflix on May 1

‘The Four Seasons’ will drop on Netflix on May 1 Netflix Tudum

Date Night co-stars Tina Fey and Steve Carell are set to bring back the laughs in new Netflix comedy series The Four Seasons, a teaser for which was dropped by the streamer on Thursday.

The Four Seasons is a modern adaptation of Alan Alda’s 1981 romantic comedy of the same name and boasts an ensemble cast including Marco Calvani, Colman Domingo, Will Forte, Erika Henningsen, and Kerri Kenney-Silver. The series will drop on Netflix on May 1.

The story follows six old friends who go on a weekend getaway, only to be shaken by the news that one couple in the group is on the verge of breaking up. The three couples — Kate (Fey) and Jack (Forte), Nick (Carell) and Anne (Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Domingo) and Claude (Calvani)— are thrust into emotional upheaval as they deal with the complicated dynamics of their relationships.

“Three couples. Four trips. A lot to unpack. THE FOUR SEASONS, a new comedy series starring Marco Calvani, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, Will Forte, Erika Henningsen, and Kerri Kenney-Silver premieres May 1,” Netflix wrote while sharing the one-minute-eight-second long teaser.

Fey, who co-created and wrote the upcoming eight-episode series with 30 Rock writer-producers Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, hopes that audiences will feel right at home with the cast.

“I hope audiences feel like they are inside a big sweater with us, and also having a dinner party with us, and I hope that any of the joy and warmth that we all feel for each other all transfers to them, and that we are a comfort and provide some laughs for them in their home,” she shared with Netflix’s official blog Tudum.

“It feels lived-in,” Carell told Tudum. “And I attribute that to the writing and the casting of it, too. It feels like these people have existed in each other’s lives for a long time. There’s a code, there’s an unspoken relationship that entwines all of them, and they speak the same language to each other. There’s a shorthand, and it’s funny.”

“I don’t know if it’s a mix of magic and luck or if they’re just amazing at what they do, but the cast is perfect,” said Calvani, speaking to Tudum.

