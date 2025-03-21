‘The Four Seasons’: Tina Fey and Steve Carell reunite for new Netflix comedy series

Date Night co-stars Tina Fey and Steve Carell are set to bring back the laughs in new Netflix comedy series The Four Seasons, a teaser for which was dropped by the streamer on Thursday.

The Four Seasons is a modern adaptation of Alan Alda’s 1981 romantic comedy of the same name and boasts an ensemble cast including Marco Calvani, Colman Domingo, Will Forte, Erika Henningsen, and Kerri Kenney-Silver. The series will drop on Netflix on May 1.

The story follows six old friends who go on a weekend getaway, only to be shaken by the news that one couple in the group is on the verge of breaking up. The three couples — Kate (Fey) and Jack (Forte), Nick (Carell) and Anne (Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Domingo) and Claude (Calvani)— are thrust into emotional upheaval as they deal with the complicated dynamics of their relationships.

“Three couples. Four trips. A lot to unpack. THE FOUR SEASONS, a new comedy series starring Marco Calvani, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, Will Forte, Erika Henningsen, and Kerri Kenney-Silver premieres May 1,” Netflix wrote while sharing the one-minute-eight-second long teaser.

Fey, who co-created and wrote the upcoming eight-episode series with 30 Rock writer-producers Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, hopes that audiences will feel right at home with the cast.

“I hope audiences feel like they are inside a big sweater with us, and also having a dinner party with us, and I hope that any of the joy and warmth that we all feel for each other all transfers to them, and that we are a comfort and provide some laughs for them in their home,” she shared with Netflix’s official blog Tudum.

“It feels lived-in,” Carell told Tudum. “And I attribute that to the writing and the casting of it, too. It feels like these people have existed in each other’s lives for a long time. There’s a code, there’s an unspoken relationship that entwines all of them, and they speak the same language to each other. There’s a shorthand, and it’s funny.”

“I don’t know if it’s a mix of magic and luck or if they’re just amazing at what they do, but the cast is perfect,” said Calvani, speaking to Tudum.