Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya’s ‘Dune: Part Two’ to re-release in Indian theatres

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the sci-fi thriller took home Oscars for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects at the 97th Academy Awards

Entertainment Web Desk Published 10.03.25, 04:54 PM
Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in 'Dune: Part 2'

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in 'Dune: Part 2' TT Archives

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya-starrer Dune: Part Two, the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s epic Dune: Part One, is set to re-release in Indian theatres on March 14 for a limited run, Warner Bros. India announced on Monday.

The announcement comes in the wake of Dune 2’s double Oscar win at the 97th Academy Awards. Dune: Part Two bagged two awards, for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects, at the Oscars ceremony held in Los Angeles on March 3.

“Back in Cinemas, Bigger Than Ever. Relive the war for Arrakis in ‘Dune: Part Two’.‘Dune: Part Two’ re-releasing in cinemas on March 14. Also in IMAX. Limited Run - 7 days only,” the official handle of Warner Bros. India wrote on X.

Dune: Part Two hit screens in India on February 29 during its original run last year. Returning to the desert planet of Arrakis, Dune: Part Two follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he travels across the sandworm-infested deserts of Arrakis with the Fremen, seeking revenge for the murder of his father during an attack on the House Atreides by the House Harkonnen.

Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Barden reprise their roles from the first instalment. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux joined the ensemble in the latest part of the franchise.

Villeneuve co-wrote the script for Dune 2 with Jon Spaihts, with Greig Fraser behind the lens. The haunting score, a trademark of the Dune series, was composed by Hans Zimmer.

