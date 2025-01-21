Tillotama Shome-starrer feature film ‘Baksho Bondi’ to compete at 75th Berlin International Film Festival

Filmmakers Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi's debut feature film Baksho Bondi (Shadowbox) is set to make its world premiere at the prestigious 75th Berlin International Film Festival, the organisers said on Tuesday.

The film has been selected to compete in Perspectives, a newly launched category celebrating exceptional debut fiction features from around the globe.

According to the synopsis shared by Berlinale, Baksho Bondi revolves around Maya (Tillotama Shome), who “discovers that her husband — an ex-soldier who is suffering from PTSD — is the prime suspect in a murder investigation. She and her teenage son are forced to go to extremes to keep the family together”.

Alongside Tillotama, the cast of Baksho Bondi includes Chandan Bisht, Sayan Karmakar, and Suman Saha.

Berlin International Film Festival, the world’s largest public film festival, will be held from February 13-23. The festival organisers revealed its full lineup today, featuring works by renowned filmmakers alongside exciting new talents.

Baksho Bondi — a joint production of India, France, US and Spain — will compete in the Perspectives section against The Settlement by Mohamed Rashad, BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions by Kahlil Joseph, Where the Night Stands Still by Liryc Dela Cruz, The Devil Smokes (and Saves the Burnt Matches in the Same Box) by Ernesto Martínez Bucio, Two Times João Liberada by Paula Tomás Marques, Eel by Chu Chun-Teng, How to Be Normal and the Oddness of the Other World by Florian Pochlatko, Little Trouble Girls by Urška Djukić and Mad Bills to Pay (or Destiny, dile que no soy malo) by Joel Alfonso Vargas.

Growing Down by Bálint Dániel Sós, Punching the World by Constanze Klaue, We Believe You by Arnaud Dufeys, Charlotte Devillers and That Summer in Paris by Valentine Cadic will also be competing in the same section.

Notable films in the main competition include Richard Linklater’s Blue Moon, a period drama about the final days of Lorenz Hart, and Hong Sang-soo’s intimate drama What Does That Nature Say to You?.

This year’s Berlinale gala section will feature world premieres of films like Bong Joon-Ho’s Mickey 17 and Tom Tykwer’s Das Licht, which will open the festival on February 13.

American filmmaker Todd Haynes, whose debut feature Poison won the Teddy Award in Berlin in 1991, will serve as president of the international jury. Meanwhile, actress Tilda Swinton will receive the Honourary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement, celebrating her long-standing connection with the festival, where she has screened 26 films over the years.