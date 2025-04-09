Tillotama Shome recalls being told she would 'never make that much' in Bollywood

Actress Tillotama Shome broke down into tears during a recent interview, recalling a moment during a film's wrap party when a director had dismissed her aspirations, telling her she would never earn a certain amount of money in the industry.

Videos that are going viral on social media show the actress opening up about the moment from the early days of her career in the interview with The Hollywood Reporter India.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the interview, Shome shared how someone at the wrap party asked her what she was longing for then. “I mentioned a particular car I really wanted and said If I do a film where I’m paid this much, I could buy it,” she said.

“The director replied, ‘I’m so sorry to break this to you, but you’re never going to earn that kind of money. It’s unfair, but that’s how this industry is. You’re very talented, but unfortunately, you’ll never make that much’,” she added.

Recalling the moment, the 45-year-old actress further said, “He said it in a tone that seemed kind, but it stayed with me.”

Determined to prove him wrong, Shome negotiated her fee for her next project for four months. “It was the best role I had ever been offered — creatively everything I wanted. I won’t name the film, but I insisted on being paid double the amount I had once mentioned. And I got it.”

After finalising the contract, she texted the director. “I said, ‘By the way, I just closed a deal and was paid this much. Thought you should know — before you tell another actor what they can or can’t do.”

Shome acknowledged that while the director may have meant well, such comments can be limiting. “Sometimes, potential is invisible. And sometimes friendship is about recognising what the world can’t yet see. I’m so grateful for the friends who did.”

Actor Jim Sarbh was also present with Shome during the interview.

The viral clip was shared by actor Gulshan Devaiah on X on Wednesday. “This entire business is based on perception & how you can navigate/negotiate your way through it. Requires faith in self, courage and patience,” he wrote, lauding Shome. Devaiah also hailed his A Death in the Gunj co-star as an “inspiration”.

Shome recently appeared in Prime Video’s popular crime thriller series Paatal Lok Season 2, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Merenla Imsong and Ishwak Singh.