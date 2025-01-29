Tillotama Shome pens note for ‘Paatal Lok’ co-star Jaideep Ahlawat: ‘These friendships matter deeply to me’

Actress Tillotama Shome on Tuesday penned a heartfelt note for her Paatal Lok co-star Jaideep Ahlawat, paying tribute to their friendship.

Sharing a picture of Jaideep resting his head on a table, the actress, who plays the role of Meghna Barua in the second season of the crime thriller series, wrote, “The soulful and gentle giant Jaideep Ahlawat. It is so easy to sit in silence with this man. I made this gentle giant drink my herbal tea from tiny tea cups every night.”

“It is even easier to act with him,” she added, sharing memories of their time spent on the sets of Paatal Lok Season 2. “He made sure his physiotherapist mobilized my body before his own, during the action sequences, so I don't get hurt. Jaideep told me I have to develop muscle. I started strength training a year ago. I am not part of any alumni or clique and these friendships matter deeply to me. Thank you Jaideep bhai, baaki can't say here, but you know,” she wrote.

In Paatal Lok Season 2, which released five years after the first season on Prime Video, Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary (Jaideep Ahlawat) returns. He is still posted at the Outer Jamuna Paar police station where he is grappling with a world where the odds are stacked against him. Ansari (Ishwak Singh), now an assistant commissioner of police, is leading the probe into the murder of Jonathan Thom. When the threads of Hathi Ram’s missing person case begin to intersect with Ansari’s murder investigation, the duo get to putting two and two together in Nagaland.

Created by Sudip Sharma, the first season of the Prime Video show featured Ahlawat as a washed-out Delhi police officer who lands the case of a lifetime when four suspects are captured in connection with an assassination attempt on a prime time journalist.

The new instalment, which hit Prime Video on January 17, is directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Karnesh Sharma of Clean Slate Filmz.