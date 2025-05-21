After Kamal Haasan’s intimate scenes, latest ‘Thug Life’ track ‘Sugar Baby’ draws criticism

Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film Thug Life has landed in the crosshairs of netizens again, this time for its latest song Sugar Baby.

The development comes days after the makers of the film faced flak for intimate scenes featuring 70-year-old actor Kamal Haasan and 42-year-old actress Trisha Krishnan in the trailer dropped earlier this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Released by Saregama Tamil on Wednesday, the three-minute-32-second-long music video of Sugar Baby shows Trisha Krishnan stealing the spotlight in a white sari. The video suggests that the film stars Trisha as the mistress of Haasan’s character. Meanwhile, actress Abhirami essays the role of his wife.

While Trisha is 42, Abhirami is 41 years old — both are about 30 years younger than Haasan.

“Such a low bar for Mani Ratnam films,” wrote one user, reacting to the title of the song.

“Curious what a song called ‘Sugar baby’ is going to be in a Mani Ratnam film. Also is it just me or does the plot line feel too thin for such an epic project,” wondered another social media user.

Alexandra Joy, Shuba and Sarath Santhosh have lent their vocals to Sugar Baby, composed by AR Rahman. The Oscar-winning musician has co-written the song with Siva Ananth.

Backed by Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International and Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, Thug Life is set to release in theatres on June 5. Red Giant Movies will handle the distribution.

The film stars Kamal Haasan as a gangster who takes a young boy under his wing and raises him in the underworld. As the years pass, the boy grows into a formidable figure, played by Silambarasan TR. However, cracks begin to appear in their bond amid a power struggle.

Soon after the trailer was released, Haasan faced backlash for romancing 30-year-younger actresses. However, some users even defended the creative choice, arguing that the age gap is acceptable if the story acknowledges it and the plot demands it.

Mani Ratnam’s regular collaborator A.R. Rahman has composed the music for Thug Life, with Ravi K Chandran behind the camera and Sreekar Prasad handling editing. The cast also includes Ashok Selvan, Sanya Malhotra, Nasser, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Joju George. The action choreography is by the acclaimed Anbariv duo.

Previously, the film’s first single Jinguchaa — penned by Kamal Haasan and composed by A.R. Rahman — had garnered praise from netizens for being a lively wedding theme.