‘Murderbaad’ trailer: A tourist goes missing in Arnab Chatterjee’s haunting romantic thriller

What starts as a peaceful tour ends in mystery when one guest (played by Saloni Batra) goes missing in the trailer of Arnab Chatterjee’s upcoming Hindi debut romantic thriller Murderbaad, dropped by the makers on Monday.

Set in the picturesque city of Jaipur, the three-minute-3-second long video follows the eerie disappearance of a guest at a Rajasthani palace.

Anjan Srivastav’s Gupta ji hires English-speaking guide Jayesh Madnani (Nakul Roshan Sahadev), referred by Maqsood (Sharib Hashmi), the cab driver assigned to their 7-day city tour of Jaipur. During the journey, Jayesh and Maqsood cross paths with guests Isabella (Kanikka Kapur) and Shaili (Saloni Batra). As Jayesh and Isabella grow closer, the tour takes a dark turn when Shaili mysteriously disappears one night. What begins as a simple missing-person case soon unravels into a chilling web of secrets, hidden motives and the long-buried truths of human psychology.

“You felt the vibe, now hear the voices. A love story with the chills,” production house ACjee Entertainment wrote alongside the video on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, a fan praising Nakul Roshan Sahadev’s character in the film, wrote, “Hi Jayesh you look so good. This trailer looks killer. Murderbaad is going to be a superhit.” Another fan commented, “Superb trailer.”

Speaking about the film, Arnab Chatterjee said, “The Murderbaad journey started 5 years ago, when I wrote the two-pager while still in college. It’s inspired by the romance and thrill I grew up watching, but I wanted to set that mood in a distinctly rooted setting. At its core, it’s about the stories people bury to protect their identity.”

The film also features Manish Chaudhari, Amole Gupte, Vibha Chhibber, Masood Akhtar and Barun Chanda in key roles.

Talking about the film, Sharib said, “Despite being his debut Hindi feature film, Arnab left no stones unturned in bringing together a complete mix of fresh and extremely experienced members in the team. I’ve enjoyed every day on set.”

Heaping praise on Arnab, Amole Gupte shared, “This young man, Arnab, all of 25, has managed to bring in industry veterans and mounted a whole film on his own shoulders. I’m floored by the way he has done all of it.”

With lyrics by Kuku Prabhas, the film’s music and background score are composed by Rickie, featuring songs sung by Shaan, Nakash Aziz, Amit Kumar Ganguly, and Amit Mutreja.

Murderbaad is scheduled to hit theatres on July 18.