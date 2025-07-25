‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ is the reboot Marvel desperately needed after ‘Endgame’

After a string of underwhelming multiverse misfires, Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps feels like a much-needed breath of fresh air.

Directed by Wandavision helmer Matt Shakman and set in a stylised retro-futuristic New York in Earth 828, this 37th instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) trades convoluted timelines for characters we can root for, comic book-accurate action, and a story with a beating heart.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps may not be a perfect film, but it is definitely a reboot that signals brighter things to come from the MCU stable.

First Steps declares its distinct identity in the opening scene itself. In a crisp flashback video, intended for a television audience in the film, we are made acquainted with the Fantastic Four team and their origin story — a failed space expedition and an accident involving cosmic flares that led to the quartet gaining superpowers.

Leading the team is Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) aka Mister Fantastic. His wife Sue Storm aka The Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby) is pregnant, giving Reed the jitters about impending parenthood. Would their son be born with superpowers? Will there be abnormalities in him? Reed leaves no stone unturned to ensure that their son is born healthy. Completing the quartet are Sue’s brother Jonny Storm aka Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Reed’s friend Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

The main conflict kicks in with the arrival of Galactus, a cosmic force of destruction, and his herald, the Silver Surfer, reimagined in this version as a woman (played by Julia Garner). Without giving out spoilers, it would be suffice to say, Galactus threatens to destroy Earth 828. But Marvel’s First Family can save the planet — if they are willing to make a sacrifice that would tear them apart.

Matt Shakman’s spirited reboot of Marvel’s First Family isn’t just a nostalgic homage to the comics’ 1960s roots. It’s a refreshingly self-aware and emotionally grounded adventure. It manages to achieve something the MCU has struggled with in recent years: clarity of purpose.

What sets First Steps apart from much of the post-Endgame MCU is its emotional sincerity. Yes, there are epic battles, collapsing cities, and interstellar flights, but they all stem from character-driven stakes. This isn’t just about saving the world — it’s about protecting a home, a family.

Pedro Pascal adds gravitas to Reed Richards. He walks a delicate tightrope between nerdy scientist and paternal leadership. Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm is a woman of substance but also emotionally vulnerable. She is willing to sacrifice everything for her family. Joseph Quinn’s Johnny Storm is a perfect balance of cocky and charming — we were too early to judge him based on the trailers. Ebon Moss-Bachrach brings a world-weary charm to Ben Grimm. Jonny and Ben’s bromance is a treat.

And a word on Galactus!

After disappointing turns with Kang and Gorr the God Butcher, Marvel delivers a villain who is genuinely menacing. Ralph Ineson’s voice is thunderous and his on-screen presence is bone-chilling.

The production design by Kasra Farahani (Loki) is easily one of the film’s assets. The film imbues the bright optimism of the '60s (thank heavens colours are back in CBMs) with a pastel-colour palette. Even Michael Giacchino’s score would remind you of the OG theme by John Barry.

PS: Drink a lot of water before the mid-credits scene to prepare for screaming your lungs out.