Guy Ritchie’s Netflix comedy crime drama ‘The Gentlemen’ begins season 2 production

Guy Ritchie’s Netflix comedy crime drama, The Gentlemen, which stars Theo James and Kaya Scodelario, has begun production of season 2, the streamer announced on Wednesday, releasing a first-look promo of the show.

“Oi, behave. The Gentlemen Season 2, starring Theo James and Kaya Scodelario, is NOW IN PRODUCTION,” Netflix wrote on X alongside the promo, which shows Theo’s Eddie Horniman arriving at the set with Kaya’s Susie Glass. The video also features Ritchie in the director’s seat.

The show follows the story of Eddie becoming the heir to his father’s London estate after the latter’s death, only to discover a shocking truth about his father’s illegal cannabis business, which he has to manage amidst attempts by British drug cartels to overthrow him.

Eddie was accompanied by Susie Glass, who introduced herself to Eddie as his father’s business partner. Over the years, Eddie’s father has built an industrial cannabis empire inside his house, which Eddie inherited without any prior knowledge. What makes the situation worse for him is a gang of vicious criminals, who want a share of the pie. Season 2 will pick up a year after Eddie and Susan first began working together.

The Gentlemen debuted on Netflix on March 7, 2024 and drew positive reviews from critics. The show also stars Ray Winstone, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Chanel Cresswell and Jasmine Blackborow.

Additionally, Hugh Bonneville, Benjamin Clementine, Benedetta Porcaroli, Michele Morrone, Sergio Castellitto, Amra Mallassi, Tyler Conti, and Maya Jama have joined the cast for the upcoming season.

The show is produced by the UK’s Moonage Pictures for Netflix and Miramax Television, with Ritchie, Will Gould, Read, and Frith Tiplady executive producing.