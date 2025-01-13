MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 13 January 2025

Aubrey Plaza deactivates Instagram account days after husband Jeff Baena’s death by suicide

Plaza and Baena, who began dating in 2011, tied the knot in a small wedding ceremony in 2021

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.01.25, 01:04 PM
Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena Instagram/in_memory_jeff_baena

The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza has deactivated her Instagram account days after husband Jeff Baena’s January 3 death by suicide.

On Monday, search for Plaza’s profile on Instagram led to an error message — "Sorry, this page isn't available.”

ADVERTISEMENT
The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza has deactivated her Instagram account days after husband Jeff Baena’s January 3 death by suicide.

Plaza’s husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena died by suicide at his Los Angeles home at the age of 47.

A few days ago, Aubrey broke her silence on Baena’s death for the first time. “This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time,” she said in a statement to New York-based magazine Page Six.

Plaza and Baena began dating in 2011 and tied the knot in a small wedding ceremony in 2021 to mark their tenth anniversary.

Plaza and Baena worked together on numerous projects, including the latter’s directorial debut Life After Beth (2014), Joshy (2016), The Little Hours (2017) and Spin Me Round (2022).

Plaza last appeared as Rio Vidal in the Disney+ miniseries Agatha All Along, set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

RELATED TOPICS

Aubrey Plaza Jeff Baena
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Why parents of RG Kar victim will move the Supreme Court before the trial court’s verdict

The rape and murder of the young trainee doctor at the state-run medical college and hospital had sparked protests by doctors across India in general and Bengal and Kolkata in particular
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

Our deployment along LAC is balanced and robust... we are capable of handling any situation

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT