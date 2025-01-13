Aubrey Plaza deactivates Instagram account days after husband Jeff Baena’s death by suicide

The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza has deactivated her Instagram account days after husband Jeff Baena’s January 3 death by suicide.

On Monday, search for Plaza’s profile on Instagram led to an error message — "Sorry, this page isn't available.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Plaza’s husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena died by suicide at his Los Angeles home at the age of 47.

A few days ago, Aubrey broke her silence on Baena’s death for the first time. “This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time,” she said in a statement to New York-based magazine Page Six.

Plaza and Baena began dating in 2011 and tied the knot in a small wedding ceremony in 2021 to mark their tenth anniversary.

Plaza and Baena worked together on numerous projects, including the latter’s directorial debut Life After Beth (2014), Joshy (2016), The Little Hours (2017) and Spin Me Round (2022).

Plaza last appeared as Rio Vidal in the Disney+ miniseries Agatha All Along, set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).