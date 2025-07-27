Indrasis Acharya’s ‘Goodbye Mountain’ deals with weight of memory and regrets

After his poignant exploration of a woman’s quest for identity in Niharika, filmmaker Indrasis Acharya returns to the big screen with Goodbye Mountain, a quiet, sometimes uneven, relationship drama that looks at the weight of memory and regrets.

Set in Kerala’s Wayanad, the story revolves around Arjun (Indraneil Sengupta) and Anandi (Rituparna Sengupta), former lovers who meet after almost two decades in a secluded bungalow tucked away in the forest.

There’s very little backstory. The film drops us straight into their world, with soft glances and long silences doing most of the talking. At first, it feels like a romantic getaway. But slowly, Acharya begins to peel away the layers, revealing a relationship burdened with unresolved emotions from the past and difficult truths to confront in the present.

The film unfolds at its own pace, sometimes flowing smoothly and sometimes jumping between timelines and plot points. This uneven storytelling, while intriguing at first, becomes monotonous and jarring with the runtime.

A subplot involving a group of teenagers feels disconnected from the main story. It appears to be meant as a mirror to Arjun and Anandi’s past — reminds you of a similar plot device used by Rituparno Ghosh in Dosar (2006) — but it doesn’t land well.

Indraneil and Rituparna share a natural chemistry. Rituparna, in particular, brings a soft vulnerability to Anandi, a woman torn between love and guilt. Indraneil plays Arjun with restraint, his eyes often revealing more than his words. Together, they create moments filled with longing, regret, and emotional tension.

The entry of Anandi’s husband Rathijit (Anirban Bhattacharyya), adds new energy to the story. Anirban brings depth to his character with a powerful performance. His presence introduces fresh tension between the leads and makes the emotional stakes higher. Ananya Sengupta, in a small role as a doctor, is effective and brings calm to some of the film’s more reflective moments.

What truly stands out in Goodbye Mountain is its visual beauty. Cinematographer Santanu De captures the lush forests, the morning mist, and the quiet interiors of the bungalow with great care. The music by Ranajoy Bhattacharjee supplements the storytelling.