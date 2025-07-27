‘Chhaava’ actor Viineet Kumar Siingh welcomes baby boy with wife Ruchira Ghormare

Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh, known for his roles in projects like Chhaava, Bard of Blood and Rangbaaz, welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with wife Ruchira Ghormare on Sunday.

The 46-year-old actor shared the news with a post on his Instagram page, which had a blue poster with “It's a boy! Our little star is here” written over it.

“God’s kindness overflows! Move over world, The littlest Singh has arrived and he’s already stealing hearts and milk bottles. Thank you God for this precious little bundle of Joy! Ruchira & Viineet,” he captioned the post, tagging Ruchira.

Viineet and Ruchira tied the knot back in November 2021. They announced their pregnancy in May on social media. “New Life & Blessings! From the universe, with love... Baby arriving soon!! Namaste, little one,” he had written in the post.

Viineet was recently seen in the Prime Video series Rangeen, which revolves around a straight-laced husband, who dives into the world of paid intimacy as a twisted act of revenge after discovering his wife's betrayal.

Also starring Sana Khanna, Rangeen has been created by Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi.

Earlier this year, Viineet starred in Sunny Deol’s latest actioner Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni.

Viineet has also earned plaudits from movie-goers for his portrayal of Kavi Kalash in Chhaava, a Laxman Utekar-directed biopic starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.