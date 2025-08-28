MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘The Twilight Saga’ to return to theatres this October: ‘Forever begins again’

The Twilight saga, based on the novels by Stephenie Meyer, featured Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson as the central couple and expanded into five blockbuster films

Entertainment Web Desk Published 28.08.25, 11:25 AM
Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in Twilight

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in Twilight IMDb

All the five movies in the Twilight franchise will return to theatres this October, the official Instagram page of the movie franchise announced on Wednesday.

“Forever begins again,” reads the tagline of the poster dropped by the makers. Although the exact date of the re-release hasn’t been announced, the makers wrote, “Tomorrow,” in the caption.

Actor Taylor Lautner, who played the role of Jacob in the films, dropped a blushing emoji in the comments section.

Fans couldn’t keep calm in the comments section following the announcement. “I’ve been seated a 100 years, and I’ll be seated a million more…for youuuu,” one of them wrote. “I AM PANICKING!!!!!! PLEASE TELL ME ILL BE SEEING MY MAN EDWARD ON A BIG SCREEN SOON,” another commented.

The Twilight saga, based on the novels by Stephenie Meyer, became a multi-billion-dollar film franchise. It featured Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson as the lead couple and expanded into five blockbuster films — Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn: Part 1, and Breaking Dawn: Part 2. Released between 2008 and 2012, the films were a massive commercial success, grossing over USD 3 billion worldwide.

In 2015, Meyer released Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined, a gender-swapped version of the original story. She later followed up with Midnight Sun in 2020, which revisits the Twilight franchise from the perspective of Edward Cullen, the vampire who captures Bella Swan’s attention in the original novel.

Midnight Sun is being adapted into an animated series, currently in development at Netflix.

