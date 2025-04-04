The trailer of Srijit Mukherji's upcoming film Killbill Society points to multiple possibilities

Following the phenomenal response to the teaser and songs of Srijit Mukerji’s upcoming film Killbill Society, its makers unveiled the much-anticipated trailer of the film, unleashing a wave of excitement among fans and movie lovers.

As expected, the trailer is a cleverly constructed collage of scenes from the film that offers a fundamental idea about its plot, without giving the whole story away. It informs us that Poorna (Koushani Mukherjee), an aspiring actress, is contemplating suicide after discovering that her boyfriend (Anindya Chatterjee) has leaked their intimate videos to a pornographic site. Crushed by the betrayal and unable to muster up the courage to end her own life, she enlists the help of Killbill Society, a professional agency that employs contract killers. Mrityunjoy Kar (Parambrata Chatterjee) arrives at Poorna’s doorstep and assures her that her job will be done in a week’s time. However, the trailer ends with the disclosure that Mritunjoy has fallen in love with Poorna.

Though it is an unsurprising declaration, it allows the trailer to end on a note that heightens speculation about whether love or death will win in the end. Besides reconfirming that Killbill Society is going to be an unconventional love story, the trailer also draws clear parallels with its predecessor Hemlock Society and recalls the earlier film which had resonated so greatly with audiences of all ages. Though Ananda Kar’s role in that film was different from Mrityunjoy’s in this one, the women characters have a lot of similarities. The snippets of love songs, its background score, and clever dialogues with intended puns, suggest that the film will follow the signature style of Mukherji as a director. The declaration of love at the end of the trailer, however, indicates that Killbill Society may follow the same structure as Hemlock Society; that the so-called killer Mrityunjoy is in fact someone who will restore Poorna’s faith in life and love and make her want to live and fulfil her dreams again. The possibility of a twist which will turn the whole story on its head in the end is not ruled out either.

An interesting addition to the trailer is the introduction of Ankush Hazra’s character, who is expected to star in an important cameo. Sandipta Sen and Biswanath Basu also feature in the trailer as other pivotal characters in the story. Killbill Society releases in theatres on April 11.