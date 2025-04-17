The teaser of Bhog explores the psychological aspects of fear and horror

After its intriguing poster and announcement video, Hoichoi has finally unveiled the much-anticipated teaser of its upcoming horror series Bhog. Starring Anirban Bhattacharya in the lead, the series, a screen adaptation of Avik Sarkar's novella of the same name, promises to be an intense, supernatural thriller that explores unknown aspects of fear, horror and terror.

In the series, Anirban Bhattacharya plays Atin, a bachelor and a no-nonsense, educated, intelligent man whose life is ruled by logic and empirical truth. The story traces his psychological journey as it spirals from curiosity to faith, to obsession and fanaticism. Chancing upon the brass figurine of a mysterious, ancient goddess in a curio shop, he takes it home and becomes completely enamoured by it. Soon, he transforms from a rational, sensible person to someone who is totally under the spell of the goddess who he now worships, and also begins considering himself her most ardent devotee.

As expected, Anirban Bhattacharya impresses in his role of Atin, letting his silence and his facial expressions articulate his emotions as eloquently as his speech. His mental degeneration is highlighted in the altered pitch of his voice, his anxious, restless gaze and his breathlessness, showcasing his tremendous skill and range as an actor.

The atmosphere of horror is thick, heavy and palpable throughout the teaser. Every frame, with its lighting, camera angle and music, adds significantly to the mood of the moment, perhaps as much and if not more than the characters and their words and actions. The scenes with the creaking rocking chair and the monstrous-nailed fingers of an unseen person scratching the surface of a table, tantric symbols painted in blood on the ground, or Atin feeling the touch of a human hand on his body while bathing, are just some of the moments that build up suspense and dread quite convincingly. The short teaser offers a peep into the storyline that is just enough to add to the mystery surrounding its tale, heightening excitement and anticipation among lovers of the serious horror genre.

Parno

Rajatava Dutta and Parno Mittra appear briefly in the teaser but enough to capture the imagination of the viewer. Especially Parno as a timid house help, who utters only one barely audible interrogatory sentence towards the end. Loaded with ominous undertones and terrifying multiple implications, it is enough to suggest that Bhog will be filled with spine-chilling moments and is certainly not meant for the faint-hearted.

This Hoichoi original supernatural thriller series, directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay, reveals another unique point of interest. Marking the first time that Parambrata directs Anirban Bhattacharya, fans of the two stars will definitely be looking forward to lots of exciting moments in Bhog, which has already generated substantial interest among netizens who love watching Bengali content. Bhog will start streaming on Hoichoi from May 1.



