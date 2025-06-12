‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 trailer: Belly and Jeremiah are planning to get married

Lola Tung’s Isabel “Belly” Conklin and Gavin Casalegno’s Jeremiah Fisher decide to get married, which leaves their mothers shocked, in the trailer of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, dropped by the makers on Thursday.

While Belly plans for a future with Jeremiah, her ex-boyfriend Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney) finally realises that she is the love of his life in the two-minute-56-second-long trailer. However, Belly finds it difficult to move on from Conrad with Jeremiah. She says, “When I'm with J, everything is easier, but everywhere I go there's a memory of Conrad.”

As their messy love triangle unfolds, Taylor Swift’s songs Red and Daylight play in the background.

Based on a novel by best-selling author Jenny Han, the third instalment of the teen romance will feature new cast members. While Isabella Briggs and Kristen Connolly are joining as series regulars, Sofia Bryant, Lily Donoghue, Zoé de Grand’Maison, Emma Ishta, and Tanner Zagarino are the new recurring cast members.

It also stars Jackie Chung, Sean Kaufman and Rain Spencer in pivotal roles.

Season three of The Summer I Turned Pretty is led by showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka. Han, Kucserka, and Karen Rosenfelt serve as executive producers, along with Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios.

The third and final season will return to the Cousins Beach with 11 episodes and stream on Prime Video from July 16.