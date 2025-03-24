‘The Studio’, ‘Delulu Express’, ‘Jimmi’ and other films and shows hitting OTT this week

A variety of new films, web series, comedy specials and documentaries are set to hit OTT this week. Here’s everything you need to know.

Chelsea Handler: The Feeling

Streaming from: March 25

Platform: Netflix

Get ready for a dose of Chelsea Handler's unfiltered wit in her latest comedy special, The Feeling. The stand-up special delves into Handler's perspectives on love, life, and relationships, as she brings her trademark humour to some of the most personal topics. Recorded at the Wellmont Theater in New Jersey, The Feeling is Handler's third Netflix comedy special, following Evolution (2020) and Revolution (2022). According to the synopsis, “Chelsea Handler takes the stage to share stories about her birth, unexpected encounters, teenage business ventures, and a series of poorly timed events — all driven by 'the feeling’.”

The Studio

Streaming from: March 26

Platform: Apple TV+

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg take aim at Hollywood in their satirical series, where Rogen portrays Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of a movie studio. He faces the challenge of getting his passion projects off the ground while being overwhelmed by a flood of IP-driven scripts. Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, Catherine O’Hara, and Kathryn Hahn star alongside him as his colleagues.

Survival Of The Thickest: Season 2

Streaming from: March 27

Platform: Netflix

Co-created by Michelle Buteau and Danielle Sanchez Witzel, Survival of the Thickest is inspired by Buteau’s memoir. The show stars Buteau as Mavis Beaumont, a woman navigating life after a breakup. Recently single and trying to move on from putting all her trust in one man, Mavis, a struggling stylist, faces numerous challenges as she works to rebuild herself. With the support of her friends and family, she tackles issues in her career and relationships while embracing her body-positive attitude.

Bosch: Legacy Season 3

Streaming from: March 27

Platform: Prime Video

The final season of Bosch: Legacy is here, and it’s a ride you won’t want to miss. Inspired by Michael Connelly’s novels, the police procedural follows Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), an LAPD investigator, as he digs deeper into the case of a missing family. Mimi Rogers is set to reprise her role as the defence attorney Honey Chandler in this instalment, while Madison Lintz returns as Maddie Bosch, Harry's daughter.

Holland

Streaming from: March 27

Platform: Prime Video

Nicole Kidman headlines Holland, a psychological thriller about Nancy Vandergroot, a teacher and homemaker who discovers unsettling secrets about her husband, Fred (Matthew Macfadyen). The couple have a son (played by Jude Hill). However, Nancy begins to suspect her husband of keeping a secret and soon a Yale nurse is found dead. Consequently, she teams up with her colleague Dave (Gael Garcia Bernal) to unravel the truth.

Delulu Express

Streaming from: March 27

Platform: Prime Video

Produced by OML, Zakir Khan’s stand-up special Delulu Express is a set inspired by several comedic experiences from Khan’s life. Khan is set to bring his signature humour to quirky stories about work, life, and love — especially how he hilariously fails to find the perfect balance in any of them.

Number One on the Call Sheet

Streaming from: March 28

Platform: Apple TV+

This two-episode documentary series explores the journeys of Black actors in Hollywood. Number One on the Call Sheet offers a deep dive into their experiences, highlighting both the challenges and triumphs they’ve faced on their path to success. Featuring interviews with Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy, Viola Davis, and other actors, the docu series provides a nuanced and comprehensive look at the road to becoming “number one on the call sheet”.

The Life List

Streaming from: March 28

Platform: Netflix

Sofia Carson stars in The Life List, a romantic comedy-drama about a young woman named Alex Rose, who sets out to fulfill a list of life goals her late mother created when she was a teenager. As Alex checks off items like stand-up comedy and seeking true love, she discovers family secrets, strengthens bonds, and learns to embrace the unexpected.

Om Kali Jai Kali

Streaming from: March 28

Platform: JioHotstar

Set in 1995, Om Kali Jai Kali takes viewers into the world of revenge, loyalty, and redemption during the Dasara festival in Tamil Nadu. With a cast that includes Vimal, Ganja Karuppu, and Pavani Reddy, this Tamil web series explores the complexities of human relationships against the backdrop of a festival.

Jimmi

Streaming from: March 28

Platform: Hoichoi

In Hoichoi's new web series Jimmi, Jaya Ahsan portrays Runa Laila, a Bangladesh government official stuck in the same position for ten years. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she stumbles upon a box containing a substantial amount of money in the office storeroom. This unexpected windfall sets off a chain of events that upends her world.