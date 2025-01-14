The song Baiya jao majhi celebrates eternal love

Pataligunjer Putul Khela has already generated huge interest among movie lovers, especially those with a preference for good comedy. Released last week, the film highlighted a beautiful romance between the characters played by Soham Majumdar and Ditipriya Roy, which has captured the imagination of viewers for its innocence, sincerity and simplicity.

Baiya jao majhi, a song from the film’s soundtrack, outlines the stages of this romance. A celebration of romantic love, its lyrics, written by Subhadeep Guha, evoke the young couple’s journey through love. A duet sung by Anupam Roy and Prashmita Paul, the track embodies the serenity of moonlit nights, the mystique of fireflies, and the nostalgia of simple village life.

Melodious, soothing and almost spiritual in its expression, the folk tune of the track makes it rooted in rural Bengal. Its lyrics and imagery also blend the raw, rustic power of boatmen’s songs with the sensibilities of modern music to present an experience that is unique, impactful and heartwarming at the same time.

The song’s visuals depict that though the young lovers Rai (Ditipriya) and Gopal (Soham) are shy, fearful and hesitant at first, both grow in confidence as they connect emotionally and develop a deep bond that they know is based on trust. The lyrics of the song, which compares them to puppets tied to invisible strings from above, add a metaphysical dimension to their love.

Poised at a phase in life when they both need love, comfort and companionship, the song gives expression to their hopes and dreams through heartfelt emotions that will resonate with anyone who has ever been in love or is looking for love. The love affair between another, more senior couple (portrayed by Tanima Sen and Paran Bandyopadhyay) is also celebrated through the song, adding more depth to the song’s intrinsic power and beauty.