The second track from KillBill Society hides a tragic truth

The makers of the upcoming film Killbill Society unveiled its second song, Bhalobeshey basho naa, on Tuesday. It celebrates falling in love and is picturised on Parambrata Chatterjee and Koushani Mukherjee as Mrityunjoy Kar and Poorna Aich, respectively.

Sung in the youthful voice of Anupam Roy, who has also composed its music, the song’s lyrics, penned by Srijit Mukherji, express the lover’s sincerity, which ironically reinforces the futility of falling in love.

Starting off with a reference to Mrityunjoy’s terminal condition, the tragic implications of its lyrics add a poignant note to the apparently breezy love song. Though the flamboyant, red convertible Audi in which the couple drive through Calcutta attempts to add a distinct flavour of excess and indulgence, its lively beat clearly conceals the restlessness in Mrityunjoy’s mind.

The song narrats a tale of unconventional romance where Mrityunjoy is perhaps as conscious of his urge to quench his thirst for love as he is of his approaching death. The chemistry between the couple is nonetheless playful and spontaneous, demonstrating a mix of emotions typical of lovers whose feelings for each other are totally transparent. The song captures them in moments of sweetness and intimacy, with the couple also having fun, teasing each other and enjoying each other’s company in Calcutta’s familiar dating spots like the banks of the Ganga, driving across the Vidyasagar Setu, or walking through a deserted cemetery. The Calcutta panorama, also reflects the mood of a contemporary urban romance.

Sandipta Sen and Anindya Chatterjee’s characters are introduced briefly in the song’s flashback moments, indicating that they belong to Poorna’s past. As it is clear that Poorna is trying to forget unpleasant experiences and lessons from her past, Bhalobeshey basho naa can thus also be interpreted as a song in which Mrityunjoy and Poorna are trying to heal from their physical affliction or emotional trauma by giving themselves a second chance at life through love. Killbill Society, directed by Srijit Mukherji, releases in theatres on April 11.