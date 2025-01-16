‘The Sand Castle’ to ‘The Night Agent S2’: Netflix unveils content slate for the rest of January

Netflix’s content slate for the rest of January includes Matty Brown’s film The Sand Castle, the reality television series W.A.G.s To Riches and Noah Centineo’s spy drama The Recruit Season 2, the streamer announced on Thursday.

Starring Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri and Riman Al Rafeea, Matty Brown’s 2024 film The Sand Castle is set to premiere on Netflix on January 24. The film, which revolves around a family of four who get stranded on an idyllic island with a shocking secret, is written by Matty Brown, Hend Fakhroo and Yassmina Karajah.

Among documentaries is the second season of the docudrama Six Nations: Full Contact, which will hit Netflix on January 29. Reality television series W.A.G.s To Riches —based on the drama-filled lives of the wives, fiancées, and girlfriends of athletes and rappers— will release on January 22.

The Night Agent, created by Shawn Ryan and adapted from a novel by Matthew Quirk, will return with its second season on January 23. The upcoming instalment will mark the return of Gabriel Basso and new high-stakes spy missions.

On January 30, there will be two highly-anticipated releases — Noah Centineo’s spy drama The Recruit Season 2 and the second instalment of the comedy drama series Mo. From Netflix’s January anime content slate, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 will also premiere on January 30.