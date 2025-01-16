Leonardo DiCaprio announces USD 1 million donation to LA wildfire relief efforts

Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio on Thursday announced a donation of USD 1 million to support relief and recovery efforts for the victims of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

DiCaprio took to his official Instagram handle to express concern over the catastrophic impact of the wildfire around the California county.

“The Los Angeles wildfires are devastating our city. I am committing USD 1 million in partnership with Grewild's Rapid Response Program to support both urgent needs and post-fire recovery efforts,” The Revenant actor wrote.

“Initial aid will immediately benefit the LA Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, World Central Kitchen, California Community Foundation, Pasadena Humane Society, and SoCal Fire Fund organizations on the frontlines providing much-needed resources to our first responders and firefighters, and the people, animals and communities who need it most. Re: wild's Rapid Response Program is uniquely positioned to respond to environmental disasters and emergencies,” DiCaprio added.

Leonardo’s announcement comes right after he faced flak for fleeing Los Angeles with his girlfriend, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, on his private jet amidst the wildfires.

Other celebrities including Beyonce, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Guest, and Eva Longoria have also announced a donation to the relief efforts.

The Los Angeles wildfires ravaged the homes of several Hollywood celebrities including Paris Hilton, Adam Brody, Anna Faris, Ricki Lake, Heidi Montag, Ricki Lake, Cary Elwes, Cameron Mathison, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag.

The wildfires, which have ravaged the Pacific Palisades area and other parts of Los Angeles, have claimed at least five lives and destroyed over 2,000 structures.