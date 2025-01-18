Dhanush’s ‘Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam’ gets a new release date

Dhanush’s third directorial venture, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), will be released theatrically on February 21, the actor-director announced on his official X handle on Friday.

“Neek on 21st FEB,” Dhanush wrote alongside the official poster of the film featuring the ensemble cast — Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon and Ramya Ranganathan.

Earlier, NEEK was slated for release on February 7. The change in release date comes a day after the announcement of Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi theatrical release on February 6.

Also co-written and produced by Dhanush, the Tamil coming-of-age romantic comedy delves into the complex human emotions and their relationships, while exploring the personal struggles faced by the young generation.

The film's background score is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, who is known for his compositions in films including Aadukalam, Asuran, Polladhavan, Vaathi, and Captain Miller.

Dhanush, who was last seen in his 50th film Raayan (2024) as an actor and director, is currently gearing up for his fourth directorial venture Idly Kadai. Starring Nithya Menon and Shalini Pandey in pivotal roles, the film will be released on April 10.