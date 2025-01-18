MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 18 January 2025

Dhanush’s ‘Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam’ gets a new release date

The coming-of-age romantic comedy stars Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon and Ramya Ranganathan

Entertainment Web Desk Published 18.01.25, 11:34 AM
Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam releasing on Feb 21

The official poster of Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam X

Dhanush’s third directorial venture, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), will be released theatrically on February 21, the actor-director announced on his official X handle on Friday.

“Neek on 21st FEB,” Dhanush wrote alongside the official poster of the film featuring the ensemble cast — Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon and Ramya Ranganathan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, NEEK was slated for release on February 7. The change in release date comes a day after the announcement of Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi theatrical release on February 6.

Also co-written and produced by Dhanush, the Tamil coming-of-age romantic comedy delves into the complex human emotions and their relationships, while exploring the personal struggles faced by the young generation.

The film's background score is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, who is known for his compositions in films including Aadukalam, Asuran, Polladhavan, Vaathi, and Captain Miller.

Dhanush, who was last seen in his 50th film Raayan (2024) as an actor and director, is currently gearing up for his fourth directorial venture Idly Kadai. Starring Nithya Menon and Shalini Pandey in pivotal roles, the film will be released on April 10.

RELATED TOPICS

Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam Dhanush Release Date
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Culpable homicide: Stiff charge by Bengal CID in mom case ahead of RG Kar verdict

FIR drawn up at Kotwali police station in Midnapore town also accuses the doctors of reckless or negligent acts endangering human life, and of knowingly disobeying the law as public servants and conducting themselves in a way that had injured a person
Saif Ali Khan, (inset) Dr. Nitin Dange
Quote left Quote right

Saif is fortunate to have escaped a serious spinal injury. He should thank his stars

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT