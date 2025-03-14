Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin to celebrate 50 years of musician Ilaiyarajaa's cinema journey

The Tamil Nadu government will celebrate the 50 years of veteran musician Ilaiyarajaa's cinema journey, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.

Stalin made the announcement after the 'Maestro' called on him at his residence here.

The music director had recently performed a symphony in London and has been receiving accolades.

In a post on 'X,' Stalin said: "We have decided to celebrate the half-decade cine music journey of Ilaiyarajaa on behalf of the government." The proposed event will see the participation of the musician's fans, he added.

