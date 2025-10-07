‘Just look at her’: Taylor Swift gushes over bestie Selena Gomez on her wedding day

Singer-actress Selena Gomez on Monday shared a series of photos from her wedding day featuring her best friend Taylor Swift, who was seen gushing over the bride.

“In honor of SHOWGIRL…blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator! I love you @taylorswift forever and always,” the 33-year-old singer wrote alongside the carousel on Instagram.

The clip shows Swift filming Gomez as she prepares for her wedding to music producer Benny Blanco in Santa Barbara. Gushing over her bridal look, the Blank Space singer says, “Are you even serious right now? Just look at her,” while zooming into Gomez’s face, showcasing her wedding glow.

Gomez looked ethereal in an ivory gown with lace embellishments, while Swift donned a floral sequinned champagne dress paired with her signature red lipstick.

“Not just the most beautiful bride, just like the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,” Swift said during her appearance on SiriusXM’s Morning Mash Up interview recently. “I’m just so happy, and she deserves it so much,” she added.

Gomez tied the knot with Blanco on September 27. The couple started dating in July 2023 around the time of the former’s birthday. The 32-year-old singer-actor went public with her relationship in December 2023.

The wedding celebration kicked off on September 26 with a rehearsal dinner hosted at a mansion in the Hope Ranch neighbourhood of Santa Barbara County.

The wedding took place at Sea Crest Nursery the following day, with nearly 170 guests in attendance. The reception featured dinner, dancing, and live performances under white tents, with additional security arranged for the event.

Notable attendees included Paul Rudd, Paris Hilton, Ed Sheeran, Ashley Park, Gomez’s Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie, as well as her Only Murders in the Building castmates Martin Short and Steve Martin.

After an exciting countdown and a premiere that crashed Spotify, pop sensation Swift’s new album The Life of a Showgirl released on October 3, making waves in the music scene.

The Life of a Showgirl comprises 12 tracks, including Opalite, Wood, Elizabeth Taylor and Actually Romantic. The song The Fate of Ophelia from the album has become the most-streamed song in a single day on Spotify this year.

Moreover, the American singer’s new concert-style film, The Official Release Party of a Show Girl, debuted at No. 1 by minting USD 33 million in North America, according to Comscore estimates.