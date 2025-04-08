‘The Legend of Ochi’ starring ‘Stranger Things’ actor Finn Wolfhard to hit screens in May

The Legend of Ochi, starring Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things fame, is set to hit Indian theatres on May 1, distributing company Impact Films announced on Monday.

“A new adventure awaits all kids this summer season. THE LEGEND OF OCHI by Isaiah Saxon, hits Indian theaters on May 1st,” Impact Films wrote alongside a poster of the film.

“Starring Helena Zengel, Finn Wolfhard, Willem Dafoe, & Emily Watson, this breathtaking fantasy will transport you and your kids to a world of wonder. Don’t miss it on the big screen,” they added.

Featuring a mystical forest backdrop, the poster showcases a young ensemble cast. At its center is a curious, wide-eyed creature named Ochi.

Written and directed by Isaiah Saxon, the film also stars Helena Zengel, Willem Dafoe and Emily Watson.

According to IMDb, the upcoming film follows a shy girl from a remote village on Carpathia, where the mysterious Ochi are feared. When she finds an injured baby Ochi, she sets out on a courageous journey to return it home, challenging everything she has been taught.

Saxon and Encyclopedia Pictura produced The Legend of Ochi alongside Traci Carlson and Richard Peete of Neighborhood Watch, and Jonathan Wang of Year of the Rat. The Russo Brothers, Mike Larocca, and Angela Russo-Otstot of AGBO served as executive producers, along with Louise Lovegrove and Alex Plapinger. A24 financed the film and handled its worldwide release.

The Legend of Ochi is scheduled for a wide theatrical release across the United States on April 25 following a limited debut in New York City and Los Angeles on April 18. Originally set to premiere on February 28, the release was postponed in January due to Southern California wildfires.