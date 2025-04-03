‘The Legend of Hanuman’ Season 6 to premiere on JioHotstar this Ram Navami

Animated series The Legend of Hanuman Season 6 is set to premiere on JioHotstar on April 11 to mark Ram Navami, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

“Laaye Sanjivan Lakhan Jiyaaye, Hanuman phir beda paar lagaye. All Episodes of #TheLegendOfHanuman Season 6 streaming from 11th April only on #JioHotstar,” wrote the streamer alongside the trailer on Instagram.

The trailer highlights the epic journey of Bajrang Bali as he sets out on a mission to retrieve the Sanjeevani herb, aiming to revive Lord Ram’s brother, Lakshman, and save his life.

Narrated by actor Sharad Kelkar, the series is presented as the tale of a superhero — a protector and the ultimate guardian. It also features voices of Damandeep Singh and Sanket Mhatre.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. “Finally the wait is over,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Amazing.”

Jointly produced by Graphic India and Sharad Devarajan, The Legend of Hanuman Season 6 is created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang and Charuvi Agrawal.

Season 1 of The Legend of Hanuman released on January 29, 2021, followed by Season 2 on August 6, 2021, Season 3 on January 12, 2024, Season 4 on June 5, 2024 and Season 5 on October 24, 2024.