regular-article-logo Saturday, 18 January 2025

‘The Kardashians’ Season 6 trailer teases Kim’s new relationship with a mystery man

The upcoming season will also highlight Khloe and Kim’s tour to India for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Entertainment Web Desk Published 18.01.25, 01:34 PM
The Kardashian S6 trailer

The Kardashians IMDb

The Kardashian family is set to return with more drama, new stories, and revelations in Season 6 of reality show The Kardashians, a trailer for which was dropped on Saturday.

The trailer teases Kim Kardashian’s new relationship with a mystery man.

“love a little chaos. season 6 of #TheKardashians premieres February 6 on @hulu, with #HuluOnDisneyPlus, and @disneyplus internationally,” the official social media handle of The Kardashians wrote on Instagram alongside the trailer.

The two-minute-30-second trailer begins with Kylie and Kendall Jenner introducing the new season with Kylie. The trailer offers a glimpse into the world of the Kardashian sisters where they navigate their roles as mothers and businesswomen.

The new season will also feature Khloe and Kim’s tour to India to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The wedding festivities were held from July 12 until July 30, 2024, in Mumbai.

The Kardashians were also surprised by the arrival of an unexpected guest — Khloe's ex-husband, former American footballer Lamar Odom. Khloe and Lamar got married on September 27, 2009, one month after their first meeting. However, their marriage began to fall apart in August 2013, when Lamar’s alleged infidelity and struggles with addiction came to light, ultimately leading Khloe to file for divorce by December of that same year.

Followed by her separation from Kanye West in 2022 and her breakup with Pete Davidson the same year, Kim is back in the dating scene. However, this time she has kept her relationship a secret.

The trailer also highlighted other events including Kendall and Kylie’s Las Vegas tour for their collaboration on different brand projects and Kourtney’s stepping out of retirement.

The upcoming season of The Kardashians is set to premiere on February 6 on Disney+.

