Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried-starrer The Housemaid in production; check BTS video

The Housemaid, a thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, is now in production, the makers announced on Friday.

“Lights, camera, deception. #TheHousemaidMovie – now in production,” the film’s official handle wrote on X, alongside a behind-the-scenes video featuring Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, Sydney Sweeney, Paul Feig, and Michele Morrone on set.

Directed by Paul Feig, the upcoming thriller is based on the novel by Frieda McFadden. Penned by Rebecca Sonnenshine, the film follows a young woman who becomes a housemaid for a couple but learns that the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own.

Produced by Feig and Laura Fischer, Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, and Alex Young will serve as executive producers for The Housemaid, alongside author Frieda McFadden.

The Housemaid is scheduled to release in theatres on December 25.

On the work front, Sydney Sweeney was last seen in the 2024 horror movie Immaculate where she played a nun, and Amanda was part of the 2024 film I Don’t Understand You.