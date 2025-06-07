‘The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity’ anime trailer promises a tender tale of high school love

Netflix has dropped the trailer for the upcoming anime series The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity, slated to premiere on the streamer on July 6.

The one-minute-50-second-long trailer introduces us to Rintaro Tsumugi and Kaoruko Waguri, two high-schoolers belonging to two rival schools in their town. While Rintaro goes to Chidori with challenging academic records, Kaoruko attends Kikyo Girls' High known for its students hailing from wealthy and prestigious families.

One day, Rintaro meets Kaoruko while helping at his family's patisserie. He values his brief yet meaningful interaction with Kaoruko as she doesn't judge him for his appearance. But things start to take a different turn when Rintaro finds out that Kaoruko is a student at Kikyo Girls’ High.

Adapted from a manga of the same name by Saka Mikami, the anime features Yoshinori Nakayama, Honoka Inoue, Kikunosuke Toya and Koki Uchiyama in the voice cast.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity features the opening song Manazashi wa Hikari by Tatsuya Kitani and the ending track Hare no Hi ni by Reira Ushio.

The upcoming anime adaptation is directed by Miyuki Kuroki at CloverWorks.