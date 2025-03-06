The folk song Jibon nodi is an ode to life and love

Blending soulful music with heartfelt lyrics, the song Jibon nodi is a melancholy, romantic number that also serves as an exposition to some of the main themes discussed in the film Dhrubor Aschorjo Jibon. The lyrics of the song allude to the vast and infinite river of life that holds in its depths a myriad of experiences that we all must navigate.

A celebration of life’s journey, it is full of emotion and introspection, reflecting its young protagonist Dhrubo’s (Rishav Basu) feelings as he comes to Calcutta from the village and aspires to make his mark in the city as an artist. Through its deeply philosophical lyrics, the song embodies the crisis of identity that affects all young people as they try to find their place in the world while pursuing their ideals and dreams. The music video depicts Dhrubo, a simple rural youth, being plagued by conflicts and confusion as he tries to fit into the chaotic urban milieu of Calcutta and make his mark in a city where life is far more unpredictable and competitive.

Yet at its heart, Jibon nodi is a love song, tracing the evolution of Dhrubo’s relationship with his childhood sweetheart Rimi (Ritwika Pal). Articulating his unexpressed feelings for her, the song is a celebration of the innocence of young love. Interpreted on another level, it is also about loss, heartbreak, and a yearning for lost love, beauty, and creativity — as the aspiring artist is also found questioning his own beliefs and his artistic self, with his inner turmoil and confusion gaining in intensity with the introduction of another woman into his life. The use of theatre as metaphor for life is also cleverly used in the video, highlighting the diverse, often contradictory roles that people are expected to play at various stages in their lives.

The folk tune of Jibon nodi nevertheless evokes the pure, rustic feel of Bengal’s villages. Sung in the raw, gravelly voice of singer Timir Biswas, it sustains its earthy, mournful, and almost mystical flavour through music and lyrics that celebrate life and love, along with all its bittersweet experiences and memories.

Piya Roy