The first look of Bansara

Bonny Sengupta and Aparajita Adhya are busy shooting for the new film Bansara. Directed by Atiul Islam, the film is set in a jungle village in Purulia. "Apart from being a thriller, our film is a homage to the people living in the area... it is an effort to bring their lives into the light. Our first poster and motion poster are also out and getting a lot of appreciation already. People will see Aparajita Adhya as a grey character after a very long time. Bonny is perfect for the character, who has multiple layers," said Islam.