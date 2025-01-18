MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
The first look of Bansara

Directed by Atiul Islam, the film is set in a jungle village in Purulia. "Apart from being a thriller, our film is a homage to the people living in the area

The Telegraph Published 18.01.25, 12:04 PM
Bonny

Bonny Sengupta and Aparajita Adhya are busy shooting for the new film Bansara. Directed by Atiul Islam, the film is set in a jungle village in Purulia. "Apart from being a thriller, our film is a homage to the people living in the area... it is an effort to bring their lives into the light. Our first poster and motion poster are also out and getting a lot of appreciation already. People will see Aparajita Adhya as a grey character after a very long time. Bonny is perfect for the character, who has multiple layers," said Islam.

