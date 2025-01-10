The first look of a new Hoichoi series

A new Hoichoi series (still untitled), directed by Arijeet Toton Chakrabarty, follows Pallavi, who becomes dangerously obsessed with Arindam, a compassionate schoolteacher. Drawn by his caring gestures, Pallavi sees Arindam as her escape from a life of emptiness. But Arindam is married to Mithila, who is a housewife. What begins as admiration turns into a terrifying nightmare. Suhotra Mukhopadhyay portrays Arindam, an unassuming yet ambitious history professor from a modest middle-class family. Deeply devoted to teaching and his loved ones, Arindam finds joy in the simplicity of his life with his wife and mother. Despite his humble background, he aspires to achieve greater success for their future.

Srijla Guha plays Pallavi, a fiery and obsessive college student who becomes intensely infatuated with her professor, Arindam. Driven by her unwavering determination, Pallavi refuses to let anything stand in the way of her desires. Manali Manisha Dey steps into the role of Mithila, a warm-hearted housewife from a middle-class background. She finds joy in her quiet, happy life with her husband, Arindam, and her mother-in-law. But Mithila’s peaceful world begins to crumble when Arindam relocates to Haldipur. Mithila struggles to make sense of Arindam’s changing behaviour and his connection with Pallavi.

“The one obsessed in love is not necessarily the negative, her actions are the byproducts of how she was starved of love since childhood. The wounded if not healed the right way wounds people around her, I believe. And I kept this in my mind while playing this character. It was definitely challenging, playing a complex mind but also I believe we all have these parts somewhere hidden within us which sometimes needs to be just tapped. I would describe Pallavi as desperate, strong, yet very very vulnerable,” said Srijla.