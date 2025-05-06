Katy Perry gives Met Gala a miss but her AI-generated photos go viral

An AI-generated photo of American singer-songwriter Katy Perry at Met Gala went viral on social media Tuesday, sparking debates after Perry issued a statement denying her presence at fashion’s biggest night.

The pictures that took social media by storm featured Perry in a black gown with a cut-out blazer bodice. The picture shows Perry posing at the iconic Met steps.

The Firework singer quickly clarified to her fans that she did not attend the event this year and is currently busy preparing for the North American leg of her ongoing The Lifetimes Tour.

“Couldn’t make it to the MET, I’m on The Lifetimes Tour (see you in Houston tomorrow IRL). P.S. This year I was actually with my mom, so she’s safe from the bots, but I’m praying for the rest of y’all,” the singer wrote on Instagram, alluding to the use of AI in her Met Gala picture.

This is not the first time Katy Perry’s AI-generated Met Gala photos have gone viral. Last year, when she skipped the event, fake pictures of her in a dramatic floral gown did the rounds on social media.

Like this year, Perry responded to the viral images humorously last year as well, sharing viral pictures on Instagram alongside a caption that read, “Couldn't make it to the MET; had to work.”

While Perry was missing from the event, several other A-list celebrities were also noticeably absent. Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, and Beyoncé gave the event a miss.

Other artists, including Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lopez and Sarah Jessica Parker, also did not attend the fashion event.

This year’s event was co-chaired by Lewis Hamilton, A\$AP Rocky, Colman Domingo, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour, with LeBron James serving as the honorary chair.

The Met Gala 2025 was held at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5 (ET). It focused on menswear, particularly the influence of black men throughout history.