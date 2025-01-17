Taylor Swift donates to support Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts, pens heartfelt note

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has made donations to support relief and recovery efforts for the victims of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, she said on Friday, requesting others to pitch in.

The Cruel Summer singer shared what appears to be a handwritten note on Instagram, expressing concern over the catastrophic impact of the wildfire around the California county.

“The fires in California have devastated so many families and it's been heartbreaking to see their stories unfold. So much suffering, loss, and destruction. As so many people embark on one of the most challenging times of their lives,” the 34-year-old singer wrote.

Urging others to donate, Swift further said, “There are also many amazing organisations and groups wanting together to help these communities rebuild. These are the organisations I've donated to. If you feel compelled or able to donate, please do.”

Other celebrities including Beyonce, Jamie Lee Curtis, Selena Gomez, and Eva Longoria have also announced a donation to the relief efforts.

The Los Angeles wildfires ravaged the homes of several Hollywood celebrities including Paris Hilton, Adam Brody, Anna Faris, Ricki Lake, Heidi Montag, Ricki Lake, Cary Elwes, Cameron Mathison, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag.

The wildfires, which have ravaged the Pacific Palisades area and other parts of Los Angeles, have claimed at least five lives and destroyed over 2,000 structures.