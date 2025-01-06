Golden Globes 2025: The Brutalist, Emilia Pérez emerge top winners in film categories

The historical epic The Brutalist and the musical Emilia Pérez emerged as the top winners at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, held in Los Angeles on Monday morning (Indian time).

Emilia Pérez, a musical revolving around a drug lord undergoing gender-affirming surgery, bagged the award for best musical or comedy and led the night with four wins. The Brutalist, which explores the post-war immigrant experience, was awarded best drama and secured two other honours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adrien Brody, who stars in The Brutalist as a visionary architect determined to create his magnum opus, was named best actor in a drama. Brady Corbet, the film’s director, got the best director award after devoting seven years to bringing the ambitious, three-hour project to life.

Fernanda Torres won best actress in a drama for her harrowing portrayal of a woman whose husband disappeared during Brazil's military dictatorship in I’m Still Here. Torres triumphed over high-profile nominees, including Nicole Kidman for Babygirl and Angelina Jolie for Maria.

In the musical/comedy categories, Demi Moore earned best actress for her performance in The Substance, where she portrays a middle-aged actress resorting to a black-market drug to reclaim her youth. Zoe Saldaña received best supporting actress for her role of an idealistic lawyer in Emilia Pérez.

Sebastian Stan took home the best actor in a comedy award for playing a performer with neurofibromatosis in

A Different Man. Stan was also nominated for his portrayal of a young Donald Trump in The Apprentice.

Kieran Culkin won the best supporting actor award for his performance in A Real Pain, where he played a deeply troubled man on a journey through Poland with his cousin.

Here is the full list of winners: