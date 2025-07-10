‘The Big Bang Theory’ spin-off based on Stuart’s character in the works at HBO Max

A spin-off series based on the character Stuart from The Big Bang Theory is currently in the works at HBO Max, according to US media reports.

As per a report by the US-based entertainment magazine Variety, the new show is titled Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.

The show will revolve around comic book store owner Stuart Bloom, who is “tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon.”

“Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise (Lapkus), geologist friend Bert (Posehn), and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the a** Barry Kripke (Bowie). Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from ‘The Big Bang Theory.’ As the title implies, things don’t go well,” reads the logline of the upcoming show.

Kevin Sussman, who played the character in the original sitcom, is set to reprise his role for the spin-off. Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn and John Ross Bowie are also returning. The series is made by co-creators Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady.

The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lorre, Penn, and Prady are also executive producers.

“I wanted to do something radical that would take me out of my comfort zone. Something the characters on The Big Bang Theory would have loved, hated, and argued about,” Lorre said in a statement.

However, fans stay divided on the internet as Stuart getting his own series was unexpected. “Of all the people to get their own spin off, Stuart was not on my list,” one of them wrote.

Another fan advocated for Kunal Nayyar’s Indian character Raj, saying that he deserved a spin-off more than Stuart. “To be completely honest, Raj deserved a spin-off in which he gets a true love,” they commented.

A fan of the sitcom expressed their excitement for the upcoming series. “Remember the episode where they all agree to meet up in the future. Would be great if they actually did this,” they wrote.

The upcoming spin-off is the fourth show in the Big Bang universe. Apart from the original show, which ran for 12 seasons, the prequel Young Sheldon wrapped up its seventh and final season in May last year. A spin-off of Young Sheldon, titled Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, premiered on October 17, 2024. It starred Montana Jordan and Emily Osment.