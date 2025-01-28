Khushi Kapoor exudes glamour during ‘Loveyapa’ promotional photoshoot; pictures inside

Actress Khushi Kapoor exuded glamour in stylish ethnic wear and chic mini dresses during the promotional photoshoot for her upcoming film Loveyapa. Here’s a look.

In a mirror selfie, Khushi stunned in a shimmery strapless mini dress from Gaurav Gupta’s collection. Adding a playful touch to her outfit, the actress, who plays the role of Baani in Loveyapa alongside Junaid Khan, paired it with a floor-sweeping white cape. A striking eye liner, nude lips and rosy cheeks completed her look. She kept her wavy tresses open and elevated the glamour quotient with heart-shaped earrings.

The Archies actress sported a co-ord set from Mala and Kinnary, which featured a sequinned halter-neck blouse with a pleated peach-coloured long skirt. She rounded off her look with statement silver earrings, kohl-rimmed eyes, blush-tinted cheeks and coral lips. Khushi went for a messy bun to complement her Indo-Western look.

Khushi was all smiles in a sari-inspired ensemble featuring blue printed palazzos that extended into a dupatta draped across the left shoulder. A sequined blouse completed the look.

In another mirror selfie, Khushi looked radiant in a printed co-ord set.

Khushi looked ethereal in a blush pink two piece ensemble. Soft makeup, a sleek choker and a wristlet accentuated her look.

