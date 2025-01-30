‘The Archies’ actress Dot. to open Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour concert in Pune

The Archies actress Dot. a.k.a Aditi Dot will open the Pune concert of British musician Ed Sheeran’s India leg of Mathematics (+–=÷x) Tour on Thursday, the actress-musician announced on social media.

“Tonight’s going to be awesome! So excited to open for @teddysphotos at Yash Lawns, Pune,” Dot. wrote on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, Ed Sheeran performed in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course on March 16 as part of his Mathematics Tour.

Before bringing back his tour to India this year, Sheeran performed in Bhutan for the first time on January 24 at Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu.

Ed Sheeran will perform in six Indian cities as part of the upcoming tour. It kicks off in , followed by shows in Hyderabad on February 2 at Ramoji Film City, Chennai on February 5 at YMCA Ground, Bengaluru on February 8 at NICE Grounds, Shillong on February 12 at JN Stadium, and in Delhi NCR on February 15 at Leisure Valley Ground.

The Mathematics Tour in India is promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live.

Sheeran is set to perform songs from his albums Plus, Multiply, Divide, Equals and Subtract. The tour will also reportedly include a song from his 2019 album No.6 Collaborations Project.

Ed Sheeran, who recently sang a melancholic Christmas ballad for Richard Curtis’ upcoming holiday movie That Christmas, first performed in Mumbai in 2015. He had returned to the city in 2017 for his Divide Tour.

Aditi Dot, who made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s 2023 movie The Archies, recently performed at Bengaluru’s Bandland 2024.